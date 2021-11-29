The first semester board exams for Class X students under the CISCE ICSE board begins on November 29 at 11 am. The exams will continue to be conducted till December 16. The students will be provided an extra 10 minutes to read the question paper. The question paper-cum-answer booklet will be given at 10.50 am.

The CISCE is conducting board exams in the semester format for the very first time. The second semester is scheduled to be held in March-April of next year. Around 36 lakh candidates nationwide are supposed to take the examination. The CISCE has said "It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination."

The instruction provided to the students reads "The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated marksheet. This marksheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination."

Meanwhile, the ISC Class XII exams have already begun.

Here are the guidelines that students need to follow at the exam centres, which is their respective schools.

- Students should report to their schools 30 minutes before their exam commences

- Students should wear face masks at all time and carry hand sanitisers. They will be restricted from entry if these COVID protocols are not followed.

- Students should choose and mark from the options A, B, C and D.

- Students must provide school code, subject code, their name and their father's name in the answer booklet

- Electronic gadgets like cellphones, headphones are banned at the exam centres.