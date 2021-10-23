The revised date sheet for the term one examination of ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) boards have been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today. The date sheet, which has been revised for both Classes X and XII, can be accessed via their official website cisce.org.



The term one exams will be conducted in an offline mode, informed the board. This is in lieu of the many requests it received from students, parents and even heads of schools with regards to electricity and network issues plus lack of devices which could hamper the conduct of online exams.



The revised date sheet stated that ICSE term one exams will commence from November 29 and conclude on 16. At 11 am, the one-hour long exams will begin and students will be given an extra ten minutes to read the question paper.



As far as ISC exams go, they will begin from November 22 and go on till December 20. The one and a half hour-long exam will commence from 2 pm and here too, students will be given an additional ten minutes to read the question paper alone. The booklet of answers and the question paper both will be made available to the students at 1:50 pm itself.



In due course of time, details regarding guidelines for conducting the exam will be shared with the conveners and school heads.