Centurion University with CSR support from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has undertaken skill training of 60 candidates in OT Technician and Blood Bank Technician at it's Jatni Campus. All these 60 candidates are from LWE (Left Wing Extremism) areas of Dantewada and Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The inauguration function of this programme was held on November 27, 2021 at Centurion University, Jatni campus.



The chief guest of the event Sunil Upadhyay (General Manager and CSR Head of NMDC) addressed the students and staff mentioning the different CSR activities that NMDC is undertaking in Chhattisgarh, for example, education and skill development programmes, hospitals and healthcare, schools for differently-abled students and so on. He also applauded the efforts of Centurion University and NMDC for arranging such a novel skill training programme linked to employability in the healthcare sector.



Sunil Kumar Jha, Dean School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences, Centurion University spoke about the various courses available at the School of Pharmacy, their relevance and achievements in the current time. The Comptroller of Finance of Centurion University Debasish Panda emphasised on the various aspects of the skill development programme and options for further education in the health sector through multiple-entry multiple exit options. He also spoke about strengthening the collaboration of Centurion University and NMDC to deliver more such programmes for the benefit of the society in his vote of thanks.



Sanjeev Mishra, GM, Projects of Centurion University anchored the meeting with the support of Ashis Kumar Rout and Satyajit Pattnaik. Abhisek Tiria and Shobhan Garnaik from NMDC and Preeti Parimanik, Itismita Dhal, Sanjay Gouda from Centurion University - SPAHS (School Of Paramedics & Allied Health Sciences) were also present in this event along with the 60 students who were sponsored by NMDC.

