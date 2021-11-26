Two months after the JNU Entrance Examination was conducted for PG programmes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally put up the results. The candidates who had attempted the test can look up their results through the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application numbers and date of birth in order to access the JNUEE results for this year. The varsity had published the provisional answer keys on October 11 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer key till October 12. The results have been put up for MA, MSc and MCA programmes.

Following are the steps to check the results of JNUEE:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘ MA/MSc/MCA Results List 1 (JNUEE 2021)’ link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for further reference

JNU will publish a merit list soon which will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in JNUEE. Candidates who have been selected in JNUEE 2021 will have to appear for the counselling process in order to secure their admission.

READ ALSO : Two months after JNUEE 2021, still no word on the results. What is going on?