Despite two months having passed, there is still no word on when the JNUEE (Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam) results for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be released. The exam was conducted from September 22-23 in computer-based mode by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The test conducting body released the preliminary answer key of the exam on October 11, inviting objections from candidates who had appeared for the test.

The NTA had notified "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared." But following this, there has been no word on even the final answer key, let alone the publishing of the results.

READ ALSO: NEET 2021: SC directs NTA to 'rectify injustice' meted out to dysgraphic student within a week

Candidates who had appeared for the exam are anxiously waiting for an official update. Students who wrote the exam have even taken to Twitter to express their concerns over this matter citing that the uncertainty has begun to affect their "mental health."

The JNUEE result will be released on the website of the NTA and the exam designated portal, jnuexams.nta.ac.in.