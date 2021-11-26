After heavy rains lashed parts of Puducherry on Thursday night, the administration declared holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday.



Education Minister A Namassivayam, who held discussions with officials of the department, announced the closure of institutions as the MeT department forecasts rains in the union territory for the next two days.



It may be recalled that both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had declared holiday for educational institutions due to the heavy rains last week.

