The IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, will be conducted as per a new syllabus from 2023 according to an update on their official website jeeadv.ac.in. The good news is that the new entrance exam scheme has been released for students on the website two years in advance. The detailed list of topics in the syllabus for the entrance test in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are provided on the website for reference.

JEE Advanced is the sole entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.

Candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2021, a screening test for IIT entrance exams and a qualifying exam for admission to NITs, are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced only if they fulfil certain additional conditions related to the academic qualification. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirements pertaining to academic qualifications were relaxed this year.

