The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 meant for admission to BArch and BPlan courses was released yesterday. The score card can be downloaded from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in by the candidates.

The exam was conducted on September 2. The provisional answer key of the exam was released earlier by the NTA and it also allowed the candidates to raise objections against the answers.

The steps to download the result of the exam are given below.

Step 1: Access the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select score card for paper 2

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth in the new link

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and for further reference, take a print out

The students who have cleared the exam can now apply for admission to NITs, three schools of Planning and Architecture as well as GFTIs. Only two IITs offer BArch - IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee and to gain admission here, candidates have to clear the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2021.