The Supreme Court has asked the National Testing Agency to constitute a panel of experts and re-examine a question that was allegedly mistranslated in Hindi during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate exam in September this year.

This was in response to petitions filed by the NEET UG aspirants who claimed that there was an error in the translation, as the phrase 'amplitude of current' was found missing.

Even though Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA said that a panel of three experts had found the answer unchanged despite the flaw, the agency agreed to probe the matter and consult an expert in the language in order to gain more clarity.

However, Advocate Archana Pathak Dave, who appeared on behalf of the students told the court that the answer changes according to the Hindi question. She also added that out of the 15 lakh students who appeared for the NEET exam, 2. 5 lakh students wrote the paper in Hindi, according to a report by Live Law. The petitioners had also called for the Supreme Court to declare the exam unconstitutional.

Referring to an earlier case, that of the Sankalp Charitable Trust, the Supreme Court holds that the final marks will be calculated on the basis of the English questions in the NEET exam. The next hearing of this case will be on November 30.

It is to be remembered that the NEET counselling has still not commenced and has been put on hold until the NEET OBC and EWS reservation in the AIQ is released by the Supreme Court. That judgement is due today.