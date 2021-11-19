The National Testing Agency announced the dates for the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022. According to the NTA, these exams will be conducted on January 29, 2022, and two more will be followed by this exam.

Candidates aspiring to write this exam will appear for the UGC National Eligibility Test and must have an MSc or equivalent degree of BE/BTech, BPharma, MBA with at least 55 per cent marks for General and OBC category candidates and 50 per cent for SC/ST and persons with disabilities.

Candidates who have enrolled for an MSc and have completed 10+2+3 years as on the closing date of submission of application form can also apply for this exam. The upper age limit for JRF (NET) is below 28 years and there is no upper age limit for lectureship NET exams.

These exams will be conducted in two shifts — one from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2 to 5 pm. The question paper will be provided in Hindi and English.