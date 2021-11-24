The University of Kerala (KU) has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital University of Kerala (DUK) for a period of ten years to further co-operation in research and education. In an event held at the Syndicate Chamber of the KU on Monday, the MoU was signed by DUK registrar P Suresh Babu and KU registrar K S Anil Kumar in presence of vice-chancellors Dr Saji Gopinath and Dr V P Mahadevan Pillai of DUK and KU respectively.

As per the MoU, DUK and KU will engage in a mutually beneficial way to execute collaborative projects, co-operation in the field of teaching, research and development, organising training programmes, and conferences and in providing industrial inputs and value addition in Data Science and Technology Management. Exchange programmes involving researchers, faculty, technical faculty and students of DUK and KU will be another highlight of the MoU, an official statement said.

Dr Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor of DUK, said through this collaboration, the Digital University would be able to expedite enhancing its activities and offerings by combining its experience in digital technologies with the expertise available in various the departments of KU like optoelectronics, futures studies, environmental sciences, geology, communication and journalism, bioinformatics and law. "This mutual cooperation will also help in widening the scope of courses, support creation of platforms for innovations and will ensure greater opportunities for students and researchers," he said.

Curriculum development is one of the thrust areas where both universities will work on incorporating skills sets that could equip students with the changing employment scenario, the statement added. Founded as the University of Travancore in 1937, KU is one of the first 16 universities in the country and has over 150 affiliated colleges and 43 Departments of teaching and research. Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, known as DUK, was established by the Kerala government in 2020, as an answer to the huge manpower demand for the fourth industrial revolution involving disruptive technologies. The DUK, located on the Technocity campus, offers masters and doctoral programmes in the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, and Data Analytics.