Soon, schools in Tamil Nadu will earn their certificate of recognition via an online process. The state has taken the initiative to conceptualise a portal and software that will be a thorough online database of schools and will also allow schools to apply for and complete the process of registration online, according to a news report in DTNext. Describing the present manual process as time-consuming, authorities at the School Education Department of the state said the portal and software will be developed with the help of IT experts. Schools will also be able to renew their recognition on the portal. Each school will be assigned a unique ID.

This is the first time in the country that a state has envisioned the process of school recognition online. The officials at the School Education Department say that institutions will be able to make complete payments online as well. They also added that once the process is complete, the authorities will visit the school in person for a final check. It is to be remembered that Tami Nadu had recently barred permanent recognition of schools, and had restricted the recognition to a three-year validity limit.

READ ALSO : Schools and colleges in Chennai, adjoining areas switch over to online classes

The portal's database of schools might help parents steer clear of those that have not registered or have been debarred by the department. They will also be a one-stop shop for all updates, notices, and information that the government wants to convey. An official from the School Education Department told DTNext that there are about 12,000 private schools across the state. The portal will give them chance to carry updates on infrastructure development.