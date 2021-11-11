Schools and colleges in Chennai and adjoining districts that were functioning normally since October have now commenced switching over to online classes again after the state government declared continuous holidays following heavy rain. The principals and teachers do not want the children to face a gap in their studies again due to the festival holidays and now due to rains.

Sudhakumari, Principal of a private school in Anna Nagar (West), Chennai, told IANS, "The government has declared holidays for schools due to rains and we don't want the students to lose classes continuously. Classes were not held during the Diwali festival and now the government has declared holidays due to rains and this would lead to students losing continuity in studies. So, we have opted for online classes again."

However, not all teachers are enthused by the return to the online mode of teaching as many parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur have been experiencing power failures. Elizabeth Neena, principal of a private school in OMR, Chennai, told IANS, "We wanted to conduct online classes for students but several students are in places where there has been no power for the past two days and in some low lying areas water has entered the homes. So I prefer to give them leave and to take extra classes once the situation becomes normal."

MCC Higher Secondary School in Chetpet, Chennai, has commenced online classes but they have not made the classes mandatory. GJ Manohar, principal of the school, while speaking to IANS said, "Children and teachers who are facing water-logging and power failure need not attend classes as it is not mandatory."

Most of the schools have started online classes for students of Classes VI to XII. The school managements and teachers said that shifting to an online platform was not difficult as they had experience in taking classes online during the pandemic.

Colleges are also allowed to take classes and students can opt to join classes or not due to power failures and rain-related issues. Most of the colleges have directed the teachers to conduct classes if the online attendance is 80% and more. If there is less participation, the teacher is free to cancel the class. Teachers are expected to cover more theory portions in online classes and focus on practical classes once the physical classes resume.

Most of the city was inundated even on Wednesday, November 10, including Kolathur, the constituency of Chief Minister MK Stalin.