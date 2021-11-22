Reopening of schools is a work in progress in West Bengal as the state's Board of Secondary Education released a revised schedule for the conduct of high school classes.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays have been allotted for Classes X and XII, whereas Classes IX and XI will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is likely that online classes will be conducted on the 'non-schooling' days, and the Board has asked school managements to direct academic matters for these days.

Contracting the academic schedule to a five-day week, the board has reserved Saturdays for compulsory feedback sessions, awareness generation and orientation of the guardians, said a notification released by the board. To ensure that these sessions are conducted in earnest, Senior Education Officers will be present in-person to monitor them, said the notice.

While schools in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts are to conduct classes from 9.30 am to 3.00 pm, timings for all other districts are between 10.50 am to 4.30 pm.

The move came in an effort to maintain social distancing norms, and to ensure COVID-19 protocol is followed, said a notification released by the board. Schools reopened for classes X to XII in West Bengal just last week, on November 16.

