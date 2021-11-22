The ISC (Indian School Certificate) semester 1 Board exams 2021-22 commence today and will be conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). Elaborate guidelines are available on reference on CISE's official website cisce.org. English Paper 2 (Literature in English) is the exam the first day of ISC class 12 semester 1 will begin at 2 pm. This will be a 1.30-hour long paper. These examinations will continue till December 20, 2021.



There are a few important guidelines that have been issued which mention that the unique ID (unique identification number) and index number of the students should be written clearly on the very top of the question paper-cum-answer booklet, which will be provided at 1.50 pm, in a space that has been provided and only a pen with blue or black ink should be employed for this. It is on these booklets that the students will attempt their answers and these are to be submitted to the invigilators after completion. It has also been advised that the students don't scribble anywhere on the booklet.



Needless to say, it is mandatory for students to carry their ISC semester 1 admit cards and they should be seated within the examination hall five minutes before the exam is scheduled to begin. For more detailed guidelines check out the following link https://bit.ly/3kYj3eq

