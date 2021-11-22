Reading buffs, here's the perfect challenge for you. CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0 begins today, November 22, and will go on till December 31. This free challenge is for students of Classes VI to X and in Hindi and English only. It is available on the DIKSHA platform. Affiliated schools will have to register their students and provide them registration IDs to join, as per the CBSE.



All students are required to do is login to the DIKSHA platform, either through the app or the website, and join the course. It is a 60-minute challenge for Classes VI to VII and a 50-minute challenge for Classes VIII to X. All those students who manage to complete the course will be given participation certificates, the central board informed. And the said certificates will be issued online via the DIKSHA platform once the student completes the course. Do note, the latest version of the DIKSHA app would be required to access these certificates or you can access them via the website as well.

The intention behind this challenge is to encourage reading literacy among students and motivate the students to take up the challenge in either or both languages. The Board called reading literacy as a "foundation for achievement in other subject areas" and a "prerequisite for successful participation" in several areas of life.