The Government Girls' Vocational and Higher Secondary School at Nadakkavu has bagged the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT Kerala) Excellence Award for Best Schools in Kerala.

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu handed over the award to the school's Headmistress KM Rasheeda Begum, Accreditation Coordinator Swabir KR, KS Razina. The award was given for the school's comprehensive development plan.

The Girls' School was the first public school in Kerala to receive NABAT accreditation from the Quality Council of India last year. It was opined at the presentation at SCERT that the comprehensive development of public schools in Kerala would be possible if this comprehensive development plan of the Nadakkavu girl's school was formulated as a quality accreditation standard for all schools in Kerala.

The SCERT instituted the award for the 25 best performing schools in Kerala for the year 2019-20. The award ceremony was delayed by a year due to the present COVID situation. Jeevan Babu IAS, Director, Public Education, SCERT Director Dr J Prasad, State Institute of Educational Management and Training Kerala (SIEMAT) Director M.A. Lal and Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) CEO K Anwar Sadat were also present during the award ceremony.