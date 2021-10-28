The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Tamil Nadu has planned to record video lessons exclusively for tough portions of every subject so that students can understand them more easily. A top official from the school education department informed TNIE that, "Already, SCERT and teachers have recorded video lessons for all subjects for Classes I to XII. Now, video lessons are telecasted through Kalvi TV as per schedule and students continue their studies using Kalvi TV."



Now, subject teachers have been deputed by SCERT to pick the tough portions from every subject. After that, videos will be recorded accordingly.



A teacher from Tiruppur district shared with TNIE that, "Ten teachers have been appointed here to pick tough portions from Tamil subject of Class X. For this, we will find out the tough portions based on the previous year's test papers, students' learning achievements and so on. After that, we will discuss how to teach these hard portions in an easy manner to students. We expect to record these videos within the next two months."



