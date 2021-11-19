A group of over 50 students from Madurai Law College staged a protest in front of the college demanding online semester examinations, instead of conducting them in offline mode in all colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The students stated in their petition that since the reopening of colleges in September this year, the physical classes in colleges were conducted on a shift basis. Classes were conducted only three or four days per week, they claimed. Considering the risk of COVID-19 spread, the college authorities also advised students to opt for online classes, they added.

Many students who do not have smartphones or proper internet connectivity were unable to attend classes regularly, they said. Further stating that not even 50 per cent of the syllabus has been completed in most of the colleges, they demanded the government to reconsider its decision to conduct the semester examination through offline mode. "We gave a petition to the district collector in this regard," a student said.