After more than 500 students from The American College in Madurai protested in front of the district collectorate on Monday, that is November 15, the college authorities made the announcement that the semester examinations were postponed by two weeks.



The American College is autonomous and affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University. The prestigious college was to conduct semester exams for second and third year undergraduate and postgraduate students and the exams were to commence from November 15. Students were up in arms about the exams because they were set to begin in an offline mode alone and on campus. The students claimed that since offline classes had begun only recently and were being carried out via the online mode as well, owing to the pandemic, it was unfair that examinations were to be conducted in the offline mode alone.

As and when the college authorities declared that the semester exams were being postponed by two weeks, the students dispersed, as per a report in The Times of India.