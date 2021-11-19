Yielding to protests by the students, the Department of Pre University Education has decided to postpone the second year pre-university course (PUC) midterm exams, on the lines of thr Board exams, to December second week. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to commence from Nov 29.

Speaking to TNIE, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, said, “We have decided to postpone the exam to December. Exact dates will be announced soon but it may begin from 10th or the 15th of December. Students had expressed concern over incomplete syllabus and few other issues, so we have postponed it,” he said. The colleges have now been instructed to ensure that the syllabus is completed.

The Minister said, “Random evaluation will also be dropped and exact dates of the exam will soon be announced.” On November 17, the All India Democratic Students' Organization's (AIDSO) members and hundreds of second-year PU students staged a protest across Karnataka demanding that the November exams be cancelled.

