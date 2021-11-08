A week after their indefinite hunger strike ended, various student organisations, including All India Students Association (AISA), AIDSO, SFI, Disha, VCF, Democratic Students Union (DSU) and others, have begun an indefinite sit-in protest in front of Delhi University's (DU) Arts Faculty on November 8. The students are protesting as no notification regarding the opening of the DU campus has been issued yet.

Speaking to Edexlive, Abhigyan, AISA Delhi State Secretary, said, "On October 29, the DU proctors informed us that a notification about campus reopening will be issued after Diwali. It has been a few days after that and no notification has been issued." Abhigyan is among the fifty-odd protestors outside the campus.

But how long do they plan to protest? "We had withdrawn the hunger strike on the condition that a notification will be released within a week. Since that hasn't happened our indefinite protest will continue till a definite notification is issued," stated Abhigyan. According to him, the DU VC's statement in the media has been "loose" and "convenient". "From what we have heard from our sources, a concrete decision on the matter of reopening has not been taken yet," Abhigyan said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), however, has decided to protest only if a notification about campus reopening is not issued by November 10. "We were assured that a notification will be issued by November 10 by senior officials. If that is not done, we will conduct a larger protest, even hunger strikes if necessary to demand reopening of DU campus," said ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Sidharth Yadav.

Keshav Anand from Disha Students Organisation, who is seeking admission to DU, said, "I will begin the first year of my Master's degree. The online classes haven't been fruitful and physical classes are not beginning. This is affecting my future." Keshav is also among those protesting outside the campus, demanding reopening.

Edexlive on multiple occasions has attempted to reach out to DU authorities regarding the reopening of campus. However, we have not received any responses yet.