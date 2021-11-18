Starting from the Vedas, Upanishads and epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata up till today, Indian literature has immensely influenced the entire mankind for its universal approach. The present generation should explore the world of literature in order to reach their goals, opined eminent writer Prof Jitendra Narayan Dash alias Dash Benhur joining as the chief guest at the Meet the Author programme in commemoration with the National Book Week at DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur premises on November 16.

Benhur cited many examples from great writings and appealed to inculcate its essence in life. Principal of the School Dr K C Satapathy presided over the programme and released the English edition of Pagadi Purush, written by Benhur and translated by Bikram Das. The author also presented his books to the school library.

During the week-long celebration, activities like Virtual Book Fair plus bookmark and cover design competitions were organised. The entire programme was coordinated by the Chief Librarian of the School Pradip Kumar Panda. Teachers and students joined the programme following COVID protocols. Teacher Laxmidhar Rautray compèred and Dr Debendra Kumar Pati offered the vote of thanks. The entire programme was also aired virtually.