An English book on medieval Kannada poetry is ready for release. The book will show how Kannada literature flourished between the 12th and 19th centuries. Written by scholars BA Vivek Rai and CN Ramachandran, the work of about 400 pages is being brought out by Kannada University, Hampi. There are 10 chapters on vachana, ragale, satpadi, dasa literature, sangatya, tripadi, tatwapada, sataka poetry, yakshagana literature, and medieval prose.

The Hindu reported that each chapter begins with a discussion on the nature and history of the particular form, followed by a brief introduction to major writers and works in that form. It concludes with selected verses translated into English. Ramachandran is a well-known critic, writer, and former professor of English at Mangalore University. Rai is a former Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), he also happens to be a former professor of Kannada at Mangalore University.

The authors said that linguists trace, roughly, three stages of Kannada as a language, spoken and written; Haagannaa (old Kannada, 5th century to 12th century), Naugannaa (middle Kannada, 12th to 19th century), and Hosagannaa (modern Kannada, 19th century onwards). The scholars have designated a phase roughly from the 9th century to the end of the 11th century as the classical period. The authors argue that medieval Kannada literature can be considered the richest period both in quality and quantity. They say this is due to its different politico-religious ideologies, new metrical forms, constant experimentation, the abundance of varying forms of literature, and the writers of different religious identities.