The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 130 reconstructed schools on November 16 as a part of the school transformation programme's fourth day. These are seven schools in Nuapada, 83 in Ganjam, 25 in Sambalpur, eight in Nayagarh and seven in Rayagada. Adding these numbers, the total number of transformed schools comes up to 351.

Naveen Patnaik also stated that it is attitude that is the need to excel in academics and the school transformation programme, initiated by the Government of Odisha, has been able to create an atmosphere that brings it out in students. He implored students to take interest in the always-expanding technological field and aim to excel in spheres like music, sports or studies.

School serves as an identity of a person, next only to country and family, said the Chief Minister. He also hoped for the fact that students will excel in academics and bring laurels to their school. He even interacted with four students and stated that the school transformation programme has created opportunities for them.

Susmita Bagchi, Chairperson, Mo School Initiative; Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, secretaries of different departments and senior officials attended the function coordinated by 5T Secretary VK Pandian.