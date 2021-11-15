As many as 138 schools upgraded with modern amenities under the 5T initiative of the Government of Odisha were dedicated across four districts of the coastal state by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the momentous occasion of Children's Day. A whopping 100 in Keonjhar, 17 in Bhadkrak, 11 in Sonepur and ten in Boudh were transformed under this programme which utlises the power of the 5T initiative which included teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion that leads to transformation. The CM, while inaugurating the facilities, mentioned that a total of 1,075 schools in 30 districts have been upgraded completely as a part of the first phase of the 5T initiative.



Already in August, 50 schools in Hinjili were dedicated to the people while the rest will be inaugurated by November 24, stated the CM. These transformed government schools will get libraries, smart classrooms, laboratories, toilets and boundary walls akin to any private school in the state. The CM also added that the Government of Odisha has been taking several steps to promote the talent of students and went on to highlight the importance of school life. "Though children make up one-third of the population, they are the country's future, and hence, it is our responsibility to take care of them," he added.

The CM expressed his hope that Odisha's children will be at the forefront in every field, be it academics, sports, music, or technology. He said, "You should dream big and have the confidence to face all challenges in life."