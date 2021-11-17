A student of Class VI studying in a government school in T Palur, Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu was entering the classroom while she was bitten by a snake. She is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It was on November 16 that Kanimozhi (11), daughter of Rajkumar who hails from Kodali village near T Palur, was bitten by a snake that was hiding behind the bench. The student screamed and left for her house, which is nearby, and informed her parents. Meanwhile, when a teacher heard the girl's scream, she beat the snake.

The parents of the girl took her to a nearby government hospital for treatment and then, she was shifted to Jayankondam government hospital. Her condition is now stable.

READ ALSO : COVID-19: A six-year-old girl dies of snakebite at a quarantine centre in Uttarakhand

"I was very scared when she came back home and told me about the incident shortly after she went to the school. The incident was due to the negligence of the school administration. There is no compound wall around the school except on one side. The school is surrounded by Seemai Karuvelam trees. It is never cleaned," expressed Rajkumar, the father of the girl.

"More than 300 students are studying at this school. We send students to school relying on teachers and school administration. But they are very negligent when it comes to caring about the students. So the school administration should immediately set up a compound wall around the school and take steps to remove the thorny plants," he added