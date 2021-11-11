To focus on alumni relations and make them stronger, a virtual meeting was summoned by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof R Limbadri and TSCHE Vice-Chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana. It was attended by vice-chancellors, registrars and alumni nodal officers of the universities in Telangana. Stress was laid on varsities making use of alumni and their services for the benefit of both the campus and the students. They were also asked to accelerate matters when it comes to networking and registration of their particular alumni.

Officials were asked to invigorate their alumni to register for Chancellor Connects Alumni which is hosted on the Telangana website of Raj Bhavan. There were also talks about launching a distinct wing that would contact the alumni and compile an alumni database for the university. This is likely to be headed by a professor, reported Telangana Today.

There are alumni who would like to extend help to their schools hence, discourse was held on enabling former students to lend a helping hand for supporting seminars or conferences, coming on board as guest faculty, developing labs, infrastructure or libraries and even digitalisation.

Chairman of TSCHE Prof Limbadri informed that, soon, TSCHE will call for a joint meeting with varsities' nodal officers, National Informatics Centre's (NIC) technical support team and chancellor's office. The purpose would be to further make the relations with alumni of various universities stronger.

TSCHE Vice-Chairman Prof Ramana notified that to call attention to the steps taken by Telangana universities' alumni, including initiatives and activities, a newsletter will be launched.