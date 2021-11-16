To take note of the learning levels and as well as learning loss of each and every student from Classes VI and VII, the Government of Odisha intends to conduct a baseline assessment. The Director of Teacher Education (TE) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has already written to the State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) regarding the same.



Since students are attending physical classes after 18 long months, the TE and SCERT Director stated that such assessments will help subject teachers identify the learning levels and loss of each child. “Accordingly, the teacher can design the instructional strategies to ensure each child’s learning progress,” the director added, as per a report in Odishatv.in.



The Directorate of TE and SCERT has developed the baseline question papers in Odia, English and Math and the schedules have been fixed as well.



The baseline assessment in Odia will be held on November 22; for the subject English, it will be conducted on November 23 and the date for Math falls on November 24. Upon this, OSEPA has been instructed to ensure that the instructional design that has been suggested for Class VIII students may be followed for Class VI and VII students too.

It was on November 15 that the School and Mass Education Department of Odisha allowed for the reopening of schools for Classes VI and VII.