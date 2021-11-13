The School Education Department is planning to prepare guides for Class X government and aided school students who are a slow learners in the class through the SCERT. A district official told TNIE, "To fill the education gap between the government and aided school students, SCERT designed bridge course materials and distributed them to the schools. Teachers taught the lessons using the materials and students learnt previous class lessons from the materials. As a result, they continue their studies in the present class without any difficulties."

Now, they have decided to prepare a guide with questions and simplified answers for all subjects, to help students pass the Class X public examination easily. Discussions are on to firm this up soon, said SCERT officials.

T Arulanandham who is a teacher in an aided school in the city, told TNIE, "Due to closing of schools for nearly 18 months, students have been affected. To bring them back on track, we have paid special attention to their studies. For this, we conduct special classes, tests, etc for them."