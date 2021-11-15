Accusing the Government of Odisha of adopting dilly-dallying tactics in implementing grant-in-aid (GIA) norms and recommendations of 7th pay commission for aided educational institutions, members of All Odisha Aided College (488 Category) Teachers and Employees Association launched a mass agitation at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, that is, November 14, 2021.

The members of the association alleged that the state government, which introduced GIA system for aided schools in the year 2018, is yet to implement a cadre list, pension and promotion system for them as per rules framed in 1981. They also alleged that the Higher Education department is not implementing other service provisions for aided school teachers including salary and pension as per the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

READ ALSO : OSSTET 2021: Odisha Secondary Education Board opens registration window. Steps to register

The members demanded to streamline the promotion and transfer mechanism for them. "It is humiliating to see a newly appointed lecturer get a promotion in three to four years while a senior faculty appointed under the 488 category has to wait for promotion even after possessing decades of experience. Such faulty policy of the High Education department needs to be done away with immediately," said association President Banamali Barik. General Secretary of the Association Priya Ranjan Rath said, "We were forced to protest as the government failed to consider our grievances despite repeated appeals. We will intensify our protest if our demands are not addressed."