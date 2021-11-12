The Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation (TNESFT) has requested the government not to involve teachers in the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme. This scheme was launched by the School Education Department to fulfill the learning gap among the primary and middle schools students.

C Arasu, Secretary, TNESTF told TNIE, "Officials in the department have asked particulars about teachers who would work in the scheme for monitoring the volunteers block-wise. Only a few teachers showed interest in working for the scheme. Besides, the department has planned to conduct the training to teachers who are interested to participate in it."

Throwing more light on how it impacts teachers and their work, he said, "If they participate in scheme-related work, then it will affect teaching students and covering their syllabus. After a long time, students have returned to school and in this situation, teachers should ensure education is imparted to the students. Hence, the government must reconsider its decision immediately."

A headmaster in one of the government schools said that earlier school education department stated that only volunteers would be involved in the scheme, but now the department is bringing teachers into the scheme as well.

He feared that in case the volunteers stop working for the scheme, the department will deploy certain teachers to continue the scheme - which is why what happened with the 'Karpom Eluthuvom' scheme (providing the basic education) for the illiterate.

A top official in the district School Education Department told TNIE, "We have selected just three surplus teachers in a block as per their will to execute this scheme successfully. As a result, students' education will not be affected in school."