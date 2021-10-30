In a display of consistent opposition to the Centre's National Education Policy 2020, the Tamil Nadu Education Department transferred one Joint Director who “unilaterally” sent across a circular received from the Union Government that sought details of teachers for a training programme based on NEP 2020.

On October 29, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “Since his action went against the state Government’s stand against the NEP, he has been transferred.” The official did not get the consent of the Commissioner of School Education, The Hindu reported. He had reportedly sent the circular without the knowledge of his superior “in an attempt to reply to the e-mail from the Centre.”

The e-mail, received on October 18, asked for the participation of Tamil Nadu teachers in a training programme at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training. “Chief Minister (MK Stalin) has been opposing the NEP since it was drafted in 2019, and there is no change in our stand,” Poyyamozhi said. The DMK, he said, has opposed the three language policy and the examination pattern laid out in the NEP.

‘Circular withdrawn'

The circular, issued by the Joint Director to all Chief Educational Officers seeking district-wise details of teachers, was withdrawn immediately after the issue came to his knowledge on October 29, the Minister said.

However, he denied that officials and the state government were working at cross purposes. “We have made changes in the Department in the last few months. This is a lesson for us.” Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the government had understood the opposition to a section of volunteers for the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ project. “The volunteers will be selected based on their background and qualifications for the pilot project that is to be implemented from November 1 to 14. We will seek the help of school management committees at four different levels.” He said the decision to reopen schools for Classes I-VIII was taken on the basis of the Chief Minister’s instruction that the health of students be given priority. Schools should not compel their students to attend in-person classes as physical attendance had not been made mandatory.