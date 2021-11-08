The Indian Army, on Monday November 8, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Kashmir to provide distance education courses to soldiers posted in the valley.

The MoU was signed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey at Gandhi Hall, University of Kashmir, a Defence Spokesman said. He said it was a historic day for the UoK, Srinagar and Chinar Corps having established a long-term relationship for provision of distance education courses to soldiers presently serving in Kashmir.

"As envisaged in the MoU, the soldiers of Indian Army posted in Kashmir will be able to seek admission to various courses being offered by the Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir. The type of courses being made available to Army personnel range from six-month certificate courses to one-year diploma courses and even two-year postgraduate courses," the spokesman said. He said a total of 18 courses are presently available for enrolment by the Army personnel, which will be increased in due course of time.

After the formal signing of the MoU, Prof Ahmad, while addressing the gathering, emphasised on core values of the university and mentioned the vital significance of the long-term MoU. Lt Gen Pandey, in his address, praised the milestone achieved in the field of education, which will empower the soldiers of the Chinar Corps in performing their duties in a challenging environment.

He added that the University of Kashmir, with its rich heritage, culture and academia, will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Army personnel and civil defence employees of Chinar Corps to pursue higher educational qualifications, domain specialisation and subject matter expertise.