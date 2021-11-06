Search engine giant Google is now seeking applications from women who wish to pursue Computer Science and provide them scholarships. The candidates chosen will be awarded $1,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year. The criteria based on which the scholarship will be awarded includes the candidate's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, innovation and academic performance.

Applicant must be a full-time student in a bachelor's degree for the 2021-2022 school year studying in the second year of study at an accredited university in an Asia-Pacific country.

Candidates are supposed to write and submit two 400-word essays in English along with their resume which highlights their participation in technical projects and community engagements. Academic transcripts from current or prior institutions would also be needed. The essays will be required to assess the commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Financial need of the student will also be judged. Interested students can look up requirements at buildyourfuture.withgoogle. com/scholarships/generation- google-scholarship-apac before December 10, 202.