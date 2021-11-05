The Central Government has come up with a plan that instructs all varsities across the country to translate all learning material and literature into all Indian languages. This comes as a part of the government's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebration that marks 75 years of India's independence. According to a letter from the University Grants Commission secretary Rajnish Jain from November 2, the institutions have been asked to make plans with a timeline by November 20.



Earlier, in a decision taken during a meeting chaired by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 31, the events were planned by his ministry under AKAM. A senior official who wished to remain anonymous said to the Hindustan Times "One of the actionable plans identified under the ongoing celebration was to translate the existing learning material and literature in all Indian languages. It has also been recommended by the national education policy (NEP) 2020."



A second senior education ministry official said that the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT) has been translating existing digital study material for higher education institutions in regional languages. He said to the Hindustan Times, "It’s not possible to teach in regional languages in central universities catering to the students from across the country. Therefore, it is very important to have study material available in all local or regional languages available at least in online format. The NMEICT is doing that work and it has almost translated the online study material available for first year students."



Also, this is the first time that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved 20 engineering colleges across 10 states to offer undergraduate courses in six regional languages. The AICTE has also translated study material in these six regional languages.