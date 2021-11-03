Vice-Chancellor of the Ambedkar University Delhi, Anu Singh Lather announced that the university plans to launch new schools like the School of Indian Philosophy and Religion and School for Tribal and Rural Studies as well as a Human Resource Development Centre. Lather said this on November 2 while speaking at the inauguration of a multipurpose block and an auditorium at the Karmapura campus of AUD, which was inaugurated by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia reportedly said that the Delhi government is working towards making quality education available to all so that India can achieve its true potential. "Only when every child receives quality education will we be able to make India a developed country. Since independence, several excellent models have been developed in the country to provide quality education for a certain number of students. However, until now, no step has been taken to ensure that every child receives better education," he said.

He added that the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government is committed to working in this direction under its Education Revolution 2.0 and that it is imperative to set minimum standards for education system. A crèche, a four-room guest house as well as residential quarters comprise the new multipurpose block. A new auditorium has also been constructed on the campus with a seating capacity of 250 people.