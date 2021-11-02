Over 92 per cent of teaching staff in schools across India have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 96 per cent of teaching staff in the institutions under the Central Government have received the vaccine.

Nearly 86 per cent of non-teaching staff in schools have also received their doses thus far. These figures were revealed during a review of the reopening of schools and COVID vaccination status of teachers across the country by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on November 2.

As per the data, schools at all levels are completely shut for physical classes in West Bengal and Manipur. In six states and Union Territories (UTs), physical classes have resumed for students of Class VI and above. In another six states and UTs, classes have resumed for students of Class IX and above. Classes have also resumed for students of Classes I to XII in 22 states and UTs.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said that Pradhan was regularly monitoring the vaccination of teaching staff and non-teaching staff to ensure an enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening. The minister stressed the need to restore normalcy and vibrancy in the educational institutions in the wake of rapid vaccination happening across the country, the statement added.