In a significant improvement over previous years' figures, a total of 88 students from government schools have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from Madurai this year. Avvai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary student BR Priyanka scored 414 marks and finished top among the government school students in the district.

This year, as many as 288 government school students, 214 government-aided school students and 2 NEET repeaters from Madurai district appeared for the exam held on September 12. Speaking to TNIE, Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan said, "A total of 508 students received the School Education department's e-box coaching classes. For the first time in Madurai, we held three model exams for the students. This helped them overcome their fear or stress."

Swaminathan added, "To help more candidates from the district secure medical seats under the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students in government schools, we admitted more students for the e-box coaching classes this year, frequently interacted with them, conducted online model exams and also distributed study materials."

District Coordinator for NEET, S Venniladevi, noted that among the 88 qualified students, 55 will be eligible to avail the internal reservation. "Last year, only 21 students were eligible for the reservation. This year, the number has increased. When the data of NEET repeaters is also released, the number might further increase to 60," she said.

