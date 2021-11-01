The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 results are out after the long wait and multiple court rounds. The results are available on neet.nta.nic.in. Earlier in the day, on November 1, several students had already started receiving their NEET-UG 2021 scorecards via email from the National Testing Agency (NTA).



However, the results were only officially declared at 8 pm on November 1. As usual, the final answer key is also out along with the scorecards. The medical entrance exam was conducted on September 12, about 16 lakh students across the country appeared for it. The testing agency will prepare the All India Merit List on the basis of cut-offs and marks secured by the candidates. The counselling process will begin after the results are declared.



It was only last week that the Supreme Court paved way for NTA to declare the NEET 2021 results, which were on hold on the orders of the Bombay High Court. The High Court had earlier ordered NTA to declare results only after conducting exams of two candidates who were treated unfairly due to technical error during the exam. The three-hour-long exam of 720 marks is divided into 3 sections, the exam is valid 83,075 medical, 26,949 dental, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats in India.

How to check NEET UG 2021 results

Go to neet.nta.nic.in



Click on NEET 2021 result



Enter registration details



Submit the details and download the NEET scorecard

Candidates can download the NEET final answer key from the link below:

https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20211101194932.pdf