Out of almost 16 lakh who appeared for the exam, a total of 8,70,074 candidates have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2021 (NEET-UG 2021). More than half of the successful candidates are women (56.8 per cent), according to results which were declared on November 1 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Indian Express reported that in a statement, NEET UG senior director Dr Sadhana Parashar said that out of 15,44,275 candidates, 8,70,074 have cleared the exam which was held on September 12. Similar was the trend last year where 13,66,945 candidates took the exam but only 7,71,500 cleared it and 55.46 per cent of them were women.

Three students — Mrinal Kutteri (Telangana), Tanmay Gupta (Delhi) and Karthika G Nair (Maharashtra) — secured the top rank, scoring 720 marks each. There are two women among the top 20 candidates from 11 states and one Union Territory. The top-20 candidates this year include three from Uttar Pradesh, and two each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi.

The examination was held in 13 languages across 3,858 centres, including Kuwait and Dubai. As many as 883 foreign candidates qualified.

READ ALSO : NEET UG 2021 results are finally out after a long wait. Here is what you need to know

The category-wise break-up of the qualifying candidates shows that 13.12 per cent are from Scheduled Caste (SC) background, 45.6 per cent from OBC, and 4.61 per cent STs, as against last year’s 12.8 per cent, 46.59 per cent and 4.38 per cent, respectively. Cut-off scores in the general category is 138 this year, compared to 147 in 2020. In ST, SC and OBC categories, the cut-off is 108, as against last year’s 113.

The NTA statement said the Directorate General Of Health Services will conduct counselling for 15 per cent all-India quota seats, deemed universities, central universities, and seats of BHU and AMU, among others. “The details and schedule of counselling will be available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States,” it said.

In case of state quota seats, and other seats under the ambit of states, candidates “may apply to their domicile states and merit list as per State rules…The counselling for Private Medical Colleges will also be conducted by.. State Counselling Authority,” it said.