As the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka are under control, the state government is all set to reopen over 62,580 Anganwadis across the state from November 8.

About 56.50 lakh children between the ages of three and six years are provided informal pre-school education under this scheme.

Karnataka's Women and Child Welfare Minister Halappa Achar said that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure a safe environment for children. Until now, nutritional food was being delivered at the doorsteps of children to save them from malnutrition, he said.

The Anganwadis will function from 10 am to 12 noon. It is mandatory for all workers and helpers to produce RT-PCR negative reports despite the COVID vaccination status. It has also been made compulsory for helpers and workers to wear masks, face shields and aprons.

According to the minister, workers have also been briefed about monitoring symptoms such as fever, cold and difficulty in breathing among children.

Anganwadis in Karnataka and across the country is a mother and child care development programme sponsored by the government. The program gets its name from courtyards that traditional Indian homes are known for.

