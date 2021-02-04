The district unit of Karnataka Rajya Anganwadi Karyakarteyara Mattu Sahayakiyara Sangha submitted a memorandum addressed to Shivamogga DC's office, stating that they will not take part in the school dropouts survey programme.

They staged a protest in front of DC's office on Thursday. In the memorandum, they stated that they cannot take part in school dropouts survey programme because according to court orders, all anganwadi workers and helpers are asked to participate in ICDS programmes. Both workers and helpers have enough work to do on the smartphones provided by the government.

The Karnataka High Court, on February 3, has passed orders to conduct activities to students five days a week. It has become a burden to both workers and helpers to do all these together. Hence, an appeal has been filed in the court stating they can not do the survey work and said they will stay out of the survey until they get justice from the court.