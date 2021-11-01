The Puducherry government has decided to provide free laptops to Class XII students studying in government schools in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on November 1. Delivering his address after hoisting the national tricolour on Puducherry Liberation Day to mark the UT’s liberation from French rule, the Chief Minister said that the decision to provide laptops was taken in view of the difficulties faced by financially deprived students while attending online class all throughout the pandemic.

The government has also decided to renew the noon meal programme when classes resume for lower classes on November 8, the Chief Minister announced. In his speech, the CM also stated that the government would be taking over the school that was managed by the now defunct Lingareddypalayam Sugar Mill. "The school would be taken over by the Education Department," the Chief Minister said.