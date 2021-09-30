The Territorial government in Puducherry is mulling a proposal to reopen schools for Classes I to VIII from November 1.

Stating this on the sidelines of a special camp to vaccinate people against COVID-19 near here on Wednesday, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Puducherry and Karaikal regions are following the syllabus and curriculum adopted by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. So, it is likely that the Union Territory would decide on the re-opening of schools for Classes I to VIII on November 1 as was decided by Tamil Nadu government." She said the Department of Education was considering the proposal. She said COVID-19 protocols would be observed in case schools here, too, reopen on November 1.

This week, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that considering feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents, physical classes for children in all schools (government-run, state-aided and other boards as well) would resume from November 1.

The classes shall be held by following the Standard Operating Procedures to prevent virus spread. Stakeholders had opined that students faced stress and a gap in learning since they are confined to their homes since last year, following the emergence of the pandemic, the government said.

Students of Classes IX-XII resumed attending physical classes in schools from September 1. The government, pointing to the upcoming festival season, appealed to the people to avoid visiting places that may witness crowding.