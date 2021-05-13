After the postponement of the Second-year Pre University board exams and the Common Entrance Test, many schools in Karnataka have asked the government to postpone the SSLC board exams. The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has written a letter to the education minister asking him to postpone SSLC exams as the cases are rising and it is not safe to put children's health at risk.



This year, the SSLC exams are scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5. Last month, when the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the class X exams across the country, Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister had clarified that the government will take an appropriate decision about the cancellation or conducting exams based on the number of cases and other parameters. However, the minister hasn't said anything about it since then.

Meanwhile, D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, KAMS, said postponing the examinations will allow sufficient time for the teachers and school managements enough time to plan the functioning and arrangement in the exam hall. "The government can postpone SSLC exams by one of two months and allow students to take supplementary exams in case they fail to attend it due to the pandemic," he said.