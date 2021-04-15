After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cancelled class X exams across the country on April 14, the X graders who are supposed to appear for the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board examinations are left in confusion. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister has clarified that the government will take appropriate decision about the cancellation or conducting exams based on the number of cases and other parameters.



He said, "The state has not decided anything in respect with the cancellation of the SSLC exams. Since the exams are in June, we will make appropriate decisions based on the number of cases and other parameters. In any case, the students need to be prepared for exams."

As per the latest timetable, the SSLC exams are slated to start from June 21 and end on July 5 this year. Like last year, only 15 to 20 students will be allowed in one exam hall to write the exams. In June 2020, over eight lakh students had written SSLC in over 3,209 centres across Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government had arranged transport to ferry 367 SSLC students from Kerala to Dakshina Kannada last year. Similar arrangements were made at the border districts of Karnataka to help children write their exams smoothly. The department is likely to follow the same protocols and make similar arrangements this year too.