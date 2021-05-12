The next round of applications for admission into the undergraduate programmes led by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in India at the Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF), New Delhi, are closing on 15 May 2021.

ISBF is one of the top five global teaching institutions of the LSE and all UG courses at ISBF are taught under academic direction from it. Students receive a University of London (UoL) degree upon successfully graduating from the institute. This gives them the opportunity to obtain a globally renowned degree without having to incur the health and financial risks of studying abroad at this uncertain time.

ISBF offers the following five undergraduate programmes:

▪ Bachelor’s in Economics

▪ Bachelor’s in Economics & Finance

▪ Bachelor’s in Economics & Management

▪ Bachelor’s in Business & Management

▪ Bachelor’s in Accounting & Finance

Students pursuing Accounting & Finance at ISBF will also be eligible for exemptions in eight out of 13 examinations of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). ISBF has an intake of only 120 undergraduate students across its five programmes. It follows a rounds-based rolling admissions policy, which means that other things equal, applicants of earlier rounds have a higher likelihood of being accepted into the programme of their choice. It also means that applications will be closed as soon as all seats are filled.

READ ALSO: NBFC body seeks inclusion of education in Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

Every admission round comprises of three steps:

Step 1: Filling the Application Form

Step 2: Appearing for the ISBF entrance test iMET for undergraduate admission, based on which candidates will be shortlisted for the next step (PI)

Step 3: Appearing for the Personal Interview (PI)

Eligibility for applying

All candidates who have completed Class XII, or will be completing it in 2020, are eligible to apply for the LSE & irrespective of their stream, or combination of subjects, in school, provided that they had Mathematics up to Class X. Additionally, applicants to the BSc (Hons) Economics and BSc (Hons) Economics & Finance programmes must have Mathematics as a compulsory subject in Class XII. Students can submit their applications for undergraduate programmes at: https://www.isbf.edu.in/bsc-undergraduate-courses/bsc-admissions.