After being postponed multiple times, finally, the AHSEC – Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has decided to cancel the Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2021 for Class 11 students. With the exam cancelled, all the HS 1st year students of AHSEC Board will now be promoted to class 11 or HS 2nd Year without an exam. As per the official announcement, the decision to cancel the Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2021 has been taken by the state government and the AHSEC in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to commence on May 4 but was postponed to a later date owing to the pandemic. However, currently, as the situation remains the same, the Council has decided to cancel the 1st Year HS Exams and instead promote all the students to the next academic grade. Approximately 3 lakh students in Assam had registered to appear for the class 11 examination which is cancelled and students would be promoted automatically without exams.

To confirm the development, the AHSEC controller of exams Pankaj Borthakur issued a formal statement saying that the 1st year HS Exams have been postponed. The official statement reads " the higher secondary first-year examination has been cancelled, all the students who have filed up online applications for the same year by declared to have been promoted to the HS 2nd year class for the academic session 2021-22."

With the COVID-19 situation in mind, the AHSEC had earlier decided to postpone the AHSEC 2nd year HS Exam 2021 for Class 12 students. However, unlike the 1st Year students, the Council plans to hold the exam for HS 2nd year students later on, once the situation improves. Students of class 12th will not be promoted without exams. New revised dates for class 12 board exams in Assam will be released soon by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.