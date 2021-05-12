According to media reports, the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 examination dates have been announced by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. According to the schedule announced, the Uttarakhand Class 1 and 12 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to 22, 2021.

Students appearing for the class 10 and 12 Uttarakhand Board examinations are advised to visit the official website of the board to check the complete examination schedule which will be available online soon. As per the details provided, the Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 Practical and Internal Assessment exams for the students will be conducted from April 3 to 25, 2021. As per reports, the examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the examination will be conducted in the morning for the class 10 students from 8 AM to 11 AM while the afternoon shift will be conducted from class 12 students from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Examination details

The Uttarakhand Board examination for the class 10 and class 12 exams students will begin with the Hindi Examination while the Science, Maths, and English papers for the High School students will be conducted on May 7, 11, and 18, 2021. The answer sheet copies will be checked between June 1 and 15, 2021 while the results of the examination will be announced before July 15, 2021.

The Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 Registration process has concluded in the state and as per reports, close to 1.48 lakh students have registered for the class 10 examinations while 1.23 lakh students have registered for the class 12 board examinations to be held this year.

Reports suggest that the registration numbers for the Uttarakhand Board class 10 examinations show a slight dip this year while there is an increase in the number of students registered for the class 12 exams which is a cause of worry for the administration.